The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the National Assembly to probe the “compromises” and other acts of neglect that led to the killing of over 100 soldiers by the Boko Haram insurgents.
The opposition party also accused the Buhari Presidency of condoning extra-judicial killing in the country and …
Read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2ByBdx8
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The opposition party also accused the Buhari Presidency of condoning extra-judicial killing in the country and …
Read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2ByBdx8
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[61]