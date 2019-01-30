Politics PDP Blasts Tinubu For Attacking Atiku’s State Of The Nation Address – Nairaland

#1
Tinubu, in attacking Atiku’s state of the nation address, which embodied the concerns, fears and apprehensions of Nigerians over President Buhari’s despotic tendencies, has shown that he has finally turned his back against Nigerians because of pecuniary interests.

We invite Nigerians to note that all the accusations of undemocratic …



Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2WqVNaZ

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top