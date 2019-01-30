Tinubu, in attacking Atiku’s state of the nation address, which embodied the concerns, fears and apprehensions of Nigerians over President Buhari’s despotic tendencies, has shown that he has finally turned his back against Nigerians because of pecuniary interests.
We invite Nigerians to note that all the accusations of undemocratic …
Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2WqVNaZ
Get More Nigeria Political News
We invite Nigerians to note that all the accusations of undemocratic …
Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2WqVNaZ
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]