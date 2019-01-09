Politics PDP Deputy National Chairman Decamps To APC Less Than 24 Hours After Suspension (Photos) – Naijaloaded

#1
It was announced yesterday that the PDP had suspended its deputy national chairman (north), Senator Babayo Gamawa, for anti-party activities.

Well, the senator, who is also a member of Atiku Abubakar’s campaign council, has now decamped to the APC less than …



Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2LZ62yr

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[69]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top