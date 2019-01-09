Babayo Gamawa, the former deputy national chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, who defected to the All Progressives Congress Tuesday after he was suspended by the PDP, is accused by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of a N500 million fraud. Mr Gamawa is standing trial …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2RGaUOq
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2RGaUOq
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[57]