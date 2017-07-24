Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has criticised Lai Mohammed for condemning hate speeches that are presumably dominating the media. While speaking at a meeting at the National Council on Information in Jos last week, Lai Mohammed decried the rate of hate speech and fake news being circulated in some section of the media. He alleged that some persons were behind the multi-billion Naira project to discredit this government by circulating hate speeches and fake news. PDP has reacted to Lai Mohammed’s comment saying he is the author and sustainer of hate speeches in the country. A statement issued by Prince Dayo Adeyeye, National Publicity Secretary, he said: “ APC had in its quest to clinch power from PDP in the past elections, launched hate speeches and fake news on all media spaces and this has continued in their administration. “Lai Mohammed and indeed any of the APC leaders for that matter are not in the Position to teach any lessons on appropriate public speeches. “APC should first apologize to Nigerians for their serial lies, inciting and hate speeches with which Nigerians were deceived into believing that they had something to offer. “Alhaji Lai Mohammed in which he accused opposition in the Country as being responsible for hate speeches, disinformation and fake news. How convenient! This is another lie from Lai Mohamned!! “Mr. Minister is invited to review his past speeches/statements as Spokesman of opposition ACN/APC and then he will agree with us that the APC leaders/members are the architect and sustainers of hate speeches in our dear Country, Nigeria”, the statement reads in part.