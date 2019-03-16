The Bauchi State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) has reacted to the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to re-collate and adopt the governorship election results from Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area.
The state chairman of the party, Alhaji Hamza Koshe Akuyam, while …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2JrvJua
Get More Nigeria Political News
The state chairman of the party, Alhaji Hamza Koshe Akuyam, while …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2JrvJua
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[91]