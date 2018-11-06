The Peoples Democratic Party on Tuesday welcomed Prince Charles of Britain to Nigeria, urging him to caution President Muhammadu Buhari on the continued violation of human rights, siege on democratic institutions, political intolerance and stifling of opposition and free speech in the country under his administration...
