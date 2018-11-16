Business PenCom recovers N14.7 billion unremitted contributions – TODAY.NG

National Pension Commission (PenCom) is working out a modality for contributors to use part of their funds as mortgage.

This is even as it recovered over N14.7 billion unremitted pension contributions this year from employers. Speaking at the ongoing 50th Annual National Conference of Chartered Institute of Personnel Management …



