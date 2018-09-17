Peter Okoye of the singing duo Psquare, took to his social media pages to celebrate his son Cameron who turned Nine today.
The father of two who can’t believe his son is all grown, prayed for his son saying, Happy birthday to my dear son @cameronokoye10 May you be a …
via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2DqXos6
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
The father of two who can’t believe his son is all grown, prayed for his son saying, Happy birthday to my dear son @cameronokoye10 May you be a …
via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2DqXos6
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[47]