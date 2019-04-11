Entertainment Anita and Paul Okoye Celebrate Their Son Andre As He Turns Six: – Olisa.tv

#1
Happy birthday to Andre Okoye, the son of Anita and Paul Okoye.

The young son of the singer and entrepreneurial businesswoman just turned six years old, and his proud parents have taken to their social media to share his latest photos and also to wish him well. “Andre you are my …



via Olisa.tv – http://bit.ly/2uYKWc3

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[24]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top