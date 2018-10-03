While the Super Eagles of Nigeria were busing battling their Libyan counterparts on Tuesday, October 16 it was former Nigerian goalkeeper Peter Rufai that was trending on Twitter Nigeria.
During a game, one of the match commentators for the game on SuperSport …
read more via pulse.ng – Nigeria’s entertainment & lifestyle platform online – https://ift.tt/2NLfKUk
Get More Nigeria Sports News
During a game, one of the match commentators for the game on SuperSport …
read more via pulse.ng – Nigeria’s entertainment & lifestyle platform online – https://ift.tt/2NLfKUk
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[32]