Entertainment Peter vs. Paul – One year later, who has fared better? – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper

#1
A year ago this week, P-Square, arguably the most successful group in Nigerian music history, called time on a run that lasted nearly 15 years.

On 25th September 2017, Peter leaked a letter to the press where he’d asked for the termination …



via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2pBhUwh

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[13]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top