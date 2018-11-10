Reports reaching our news desk that an armed robber lost his life in a gun duel with operatives of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) in Ogun just as the remaining four gang members escaped by the whiskers, but not without …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2DfK2NI
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2DfK2NI
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[31]