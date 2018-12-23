Entertainment Photos from Nollywood actor, Michael Okon’s church wedding – YabaLeftOnline

#1
The white wedding of Nollywood actor, Michael Okon to his fiancee, Kosi Obialor, took place at the Bespoke center in Lagos state on the 22nd of December, 2018.

The couple had their traditional wedding in June. The white wedding was graced by family, friends and colleagues and a performance by Nigerian …



via YabaLeftOnline – http://bit.ly/2PWvC7J

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[62]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top