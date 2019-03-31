Metro Photos From The First Wedding Anniversary Of Former Catholic Priest Who Resigned – Nairaland

#1
Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel was the esteemed guest at the double celebration of 50th Birthday and first marriage anniversary of The President, Grace Family Global Outreach, Reverend Patrick Henry Edet held today Saturday 30th March 2019 at Ibom Hall, IBB Avenue, Uyo.

Governor Emmanuel congratulated Rev. …



Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2V624aZ

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top