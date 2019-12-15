On Saturday December 14th, dancer, Jane Mena, got married to her fiance, Andre, in Delta state. Jane wowed guests at her wedding when she hopped on her hubby and gave him a steamy lap dance. See photos and videos from their wedding below. View this post on Instagram Popular dancer, #Janemena, twerks up …
via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/34psLLA
-------------
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/34psLLA
-------------
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[58]