Politics Plateau Deputy Speaker, Yusuf Gagdi, Impeached

    The Plateau State House of Assembly has impeached its deputy speaker, Yusuf Gagdi, following a vote of no confidence by fellow APC lawmakers.

    Mr. Gagdi, who is of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, was removed from office on Tuesday after the majority leader, Henry Yunkwap, read the impeachment notice signed by 18 of the 24 members of the House.

    The clerk of the assembly, Ayuba Gongu, confirmed verification of the signatures of the legislators who signed the impeachment.

    Mr. Gagdi was immediately replaced by Sale Yipmong, a member from Dengi constituency, southern Plateau state.

    Commenting on his impeachment in an interview with journalists shortly after Tuesday sitting, Mr. Gagdi said he was happy that his removal was not linked to any fraud, saying he believed it was done in good faith.

    Mr. Gagdi represents Kantana constituency in the House.
     
