JustForex Trading - Start Now

Politics Reps probe recruitment, extortion scam in NNPC, NPA, CBN – Vanguard News

#1
The House of Representatives has resolved to probe the alleged clandestine recruitment process in NNPC, NPA, CBN and other Federal Government’s Ministry, Department and Agencies, MDAs.

The House made the resolution following a motion introduced by Yusuf Gagdi from Plateau State during …

house of reps.JPG

Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2JBDB9c

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[80]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top