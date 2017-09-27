Submit Post Advertise

Metro Please Release Nnamdi Kanu's Corpse - Family Begs Nigerian Army

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by Samguine, Sep 27, 2017 at 11:53 AM. Views count: 1

    The younger brother of the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has begged the Nigerian Army to release the corpse of the secessionist leader if he has been killed

    The brother, speaking with newsmen, said no one knows where Kanu has been since their home was invaded by the Nigerian Army

    He called on the international community to help in calling on the Federal government to release his brother dead or alive.

    “It is either they, that is the soldiers, captured him or killed him when they attacked our house. If they captured him, they should release him to the police, and if they have killed him, they should produce the corpse because he was last seen moments before the raid,” he said.
     

    Comments