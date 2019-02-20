Sports Pogba: Man United’ll target a trophy this season – Newtelegraph

#1
Paul Pogba was Manchester United’s top man in the 2-0 away victory over Chelsea on Monday night, sending his team to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

The Frenchman was a bit quiet in the first 20 minutes of the game, but then he became unstoppable. …



read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2XdirnJ

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[46]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top