Paul Pogba was Manchester United’s top man in the 2-0 away victory over Chelsea on Monday night, sending his team to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.
The Frenchman was a bit quiet in the first 20 minutes of the game, but then he became unstoppable. …
read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2XdirnJ
Get More Nigeria Sports News
The Frenchman was a bit quiet in the first 20 minutes of the game, but then he became unstoppable. …
read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2XdirnJ
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[46]