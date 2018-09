Two ladies were arrested by the police in Lagos for conducting themselves in a disgraceful manner by engaging in a messy public brawl.The women identified as Ozioma Ezekwe, 24 and Franca Ogochukwu, 26, were said to have fought and tore their clothes as a result of bitter …Read more via YabaLeftOnline – https://ift.tt/2xzBUmv Get More Nigeria Metro News