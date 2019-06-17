Police says it would not hesitate to arrest the gorilla that allegedly swallowed N6.8m in the Kano zoo.
The Kano State Police says it would not hesitate to arrest the gorilla or any other animals linked to the missing N6.8 million at the Kano Zoological Garden …
Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria
Get More Nigeria Metro News
