    Police authorities are hunting for Mr Kassim Afegbua, the spokesman of former military head nof state Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB), over a controversial statement he released yesterday.

    It was gathered that the police would arrest Afegbua, if he fails to turn himself in within 24 hours.

    Afegbua in the statement quoted the former military ruler as saying that President Muhammadu Buhari should not seek re-election in 2019.

    Comments