Metro Police Nab, Expose Man Issuing Fake Number Plates – OluFamous.Com

#1
The Ondo State Police Command on Thursday paraded a 43-year-old man, Francis Oladapo, who was arrested for allegedly issuing fake number plates to some motorists and motorcyclists in the state.

The command’s spokesman, Mr Femi Joseph, said that the suspect collected over N4,000 from each of his victims while …



Read more via OluFamous.Com – https://ift.tt/2BJDHLe

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top