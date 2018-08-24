The Ondo State Police Command on Thursday paraded a 43-year-old man, Francis Oladapo, who was arrested for allegedly issuing fake number plates to some motorists and motorcyclists in the state.
The command’s spokesman, Mr Femi Joseph, said that the suspect collected over N4,000 from each of his victims while …
Read more via OluFamous.Com – https://ift.tt/2BJDHLe
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The command’s spokesman, Mr Femi Joseph, said that the suspect collected over N4,000 from each of his victims while …
Read more via OluFamous.Com – https://ift.tt/2BJDHLe
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]