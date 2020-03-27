Metro Police nab prime suspect who bought Benz with N5m ransom after killing 5-year-old victim – Vanguard Nigeria News

Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Kenneth Chimaobi Metro Hotel owner disappears during curfew in Ogun, police commences search – Daily Post Nigeria News Metro News 0
Kenneth Chimaobi Metro Police arrest gang leader, nine others for assaulting a pastor – The Nation Nigeria News Metro News 0
Kenneth Chimaobi Metro Lagos doctors begin indefinite sit-at-home to protest Police harassment – Vanguard Nigeria News Metro News 0
siteadmin Metro Police hunt for man who filled wife’s vagina with pepper, salt, onion before sealing it with superglue - Pulse Nigeria Metro News 0
ese Metro Callum Hudson-Odoi, 19, was arrested after a model he met online called police and claimed she was raped at his Battersea apartment| Daily Mail Metro News 0
Similar threads
Metro Hotel owner disappears during curfew in Ogun, police commences search – Daily Post Nigeria News
Metro Police arrest gang leader, nine others for assaulting a pastor – The Nation Nigeria News
Metro Lagos doctors begin indefinite sit-at-home to protest Police harassment – Vanguard Nigeria News
Metro Police hunt for man who filled wife’s vagina with pepper, salt, onion before sealing it with superglue - Pulse Nigeria
Metro Callum Hudson-Odoi, 19, was arrested after a model he met online called police and claimed she was raped at his Battersea apartment| Daily Mail

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top