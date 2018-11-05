The Plateau State police command yesterday paraded 19 suspects handed over to them by the military, stating their levels of involvement in the disappearance and death of Major Geneneral Idris Alkali (rtd).
The police said six out of the …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2PDhtjH
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The police said six out of the …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2PDhtjH
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[17]