Metro Police Parades Perpetrators of Southern Kaduna Killings [PHOTOS]

    The Nigerian police on Thursday paraded 17 suspects including Fulani herdsmen who were arrested for perpetrating several attacks in Southern Kaduna. The attacks have led to the death of many people.

    They were arrested in Kafanchan and its environs. Here are their names:

    i. Nelson Paul ‘M’ 36years native of Kaninkon Jamma’a LGA Kaduna state

    ii. Bulus Jatau ‘M’ age 32yrs from Jamma’a LGA of Kaduna state.

    iii. Magaji Shaibu ‘M’ age 30years from chinkun LGA of Kaduna state

    iv. Danlami Yakubu ‘M’ age 28years from chinkun LGA of kaduna state

    v. Idris bello ‘M’ chinkun LGA of kaduna state

    vi. Danjuma Barde ‘M’ 39 age from chikun LGA of kaduna state

    vii. Danjuma barde chikun ‘M’ age 39years from LGA of kaduna state

    viii. Goma Adamu ‘M’ age 28years from chukwum LGA of Kaduna state

    ix. Samuel Joshua ‘M’ age 29years from chinkun LGA of kaduna state

    x. Abudulkareem Abdul ‘M’ age 20years from Rigasa LGA of kaduna state

    xi. Haruna Iliyasu ‘M’ age 20years Kiru LGA of kaduna state

    xii. Hassan Idris ‘M’ age 25years from Tsafe of kaduna state

    xiii. Adamu Haruna ‘M’ 28years from chikwun of kaduna stste

    xiv. Adamu Umar ‘M’ age 27years chikwun LGA of kaduna state

    xv. Sulieman Saleh ‘M’ age 30 from chinkun LGA of kaduna state

    xvi. Abubakar Mohammadu ‘M’ age 20years from chikwun LGA of kaduna state.

    xvii. Muhammadu Jori ‘M’ age 33years from Igabi LGA of kaduana state

    suspected killers.jpg suspected killers2.jpg suspected killers3.jpg suspected killers4.jpg

    All the suspects will be charged to court on completion of investigation for inciting public disturbance, disturbance of public peace, causing mischief by fire, culpable homicide, theft and unlawful possession of prohibited fire arms.
     
