The Nigerian police on Thursday paraded 17 suspects including Fulani herdsmen who were arrested for perpetrating several attacks in Southern Kaduna. The attacks have led to the death of many people. They were arrested in Kafanchan and its environs. Here are their names: i. Nelson Paul ‘M’ 36years native of Kaninkon Jamma’a LGA Kaduna state ii. Bulus Jatau ‘M’ age 32yrs from Jamma’a LGA of Kaduna state. iii. Magaji Shaibu ‘M’ age 30years from chinkun LGA of Kaduna state iv. Danlami Yakubu ‘M’ age 28years from chinkun LGA of kaduna state v. Idris bello ‘M’ chinkun LGA of kaduna state vi. Danjuma Barde ‘M’ 39 age from chikun LGA of kaduna state vii. Danjuma barde chikun ‘M’ age 39years from LGA of kaduna state viii. Goma Adamu ‘M’ age 28years from chukwum LGA of Kaduna state ix. Samuel Joshua ‘M’ age 29years from chinkun LGA of kaduna state x. Abudulkareem Abdul ‘M’ age 20years from Rigasa LGA of kaduna state xi. Haruna Iliyasu ‘M’ age 20years Kiru LGA of kaduna state xii. Hassan Idris ‘M’ age 25years from Tsafe of kaduna state xiii. Adamu Haruna ‘M’ 28years from chikwun of kaduna stste xiv. Adamu Umar ‘M’ age 27years chikwun LGA of kaduna state xv. Sulieman Saleh ‘M’ age 30 from chinkun LGA of kaduna state xvi. Abubakar Mohammadu ‘M’ age 20years from chikwun LGA of kaduna state. xvii. Muhammadu Jori ‘M’ age 33years from Igabi LGA of kaduana state All the suspects will be charged to court on completion of investigation for inciting public disturbance, disturbance of public peace, causing mischief by fire, culpable homicide, theft and unlawful possession of prohibited fire arms.