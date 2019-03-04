The Police and relations of a man killed in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State have disagreed over the cause of his death.
The family members are claiming that it is the lingering inter-party crisis in the area that claimed the life of one Mr. Dennis …
Read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2EAh7CK
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The family members are claiming that it is the lingering inter-party crisis in the area that claimed the life of one Mr. Dennis …
Read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2EAh7CK
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[1]