Twitter influencer, Bhadmus Hakeem (popularly known as Bhadoosky )who was arrested by men of the Nigerian Police Force earlier in the day in line with revealing the illegal activities of a school, Great Cornerstone International Science College, has been released. He …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2CBWIyI
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2CBWIyI
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[75]