Award-winning blogger and twitter influencer Bhadmus Hakeem @Bhadoosky has been arrested following the revelation of a school’s misdemeanour. According to his allegations, a school Great Cornerstone International Science College, Arigidi Akoko, Ondo state, which collects N104,000 per term stated how much 24 students …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2QIJTpw
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2QIJTpw
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]