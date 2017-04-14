Protesting youths at Sobo bus stop, Akowonjo, Lagos State, went on the rampage on Thursday after a mobile policeman shot dead a 23-year-old man, identified only as Niyi, aka Para. As some operatives reportedly whisked away the killer cop in a van, the protesters resorted to violence, vandalising a hotel, shops and vehicles parked by the roadside in the area. Punch learnt that the policeman was one of the security officers attached to the hotel – Erico Bellisima Hotels – which is located some distance away from the bus stop. A version of the story said Niyi had been at loggerheads with a friend, identified only as Santo, over a sum of N5.2m Niyi sent to him in tranches for safekeeping while he was in South Africa. The deceased returned from South Africa last week to reclaim the money after he was told that Santo converted it to personal use. Another account stated that the money was Niyi’s share of an undisclosed deal carried out by Santo on his behalf. After failed attempts to get the sum from Santo, he was said to have reported the case to policemen at a division in the neighbourhood. The policemen reportedly told him to alert them once he sighted Santo in the hotel, where he always stayed. Around 7am on Thursday, Niyi and his friends reportedly visited the hotel to verify if he was there. A resident of the area, Segun Ajayi, said Niyi was into an undisclosed Internet business, through which he realised the money. He said, “Niyi had not been in the country for a while. He just returned last week. While he was in South Africa, he did a job and told his friend, Santo, to help him pick up some money which was about N5.2m. He told him to keep the money. But before he came back, Santo had started spending it.’’ Policemen from the Area M Command, Idimu; Shasha Police Station, Rapid Response Squad and Lagos State Task Force on Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit, were on the ground to restore normalcy.