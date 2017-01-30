The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics ASUP, will begin a one week warning strike today January 30th to end on Sunday February 5th. The Union's South South and South East coordinator, Dr Chika Ugonwa, made the declaration yesterday in Asaba, the Delta state capital during a press conference. He said the strike became imperative following the refusal of the Federal government to improve polytechnic education in the country. Amongst the grieves of the association includes failure of the government to review the Polytechnic Act which at present, victimization of union officials, non-release of union check-off dues and undue interference in union activities, deliberate attempt at frustrating the resolutions of the meeting of the council on establishments, sustained poor funding of polytechnics and non-release of CONTISS 15 migration arrears. “The President Muhammadu Buhari-led government is insensitive to our plight. After this warning strike, the Federal Government will be left with two options, either to close down the system or redeem it from total collapse. “This manifested in poor funding, discriminatory practices, decayed infrastructure, weak and obsolete legal and regulatory regimes, wanton and wilful breach of agreements as well as serial and sustained cases of impunity in the sector.”Ogonwa said