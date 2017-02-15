Popular Muslim cleric Khaled Al Gendy has said that the consumption of alcohol without getting drunk is not a sin. The Islamic scholar spoke on DMC TV channel where he said, ''If the same alcoholic drink was consumed by one person without getting drunk, it is not haram, while being consumed by another person to drunkenness makes it haram [for this person].” ''Getting drunk is haram, sinful and forbidden in Islam, and all Islamic sharia laws related to the punishment apply to getting drunk as a consequence of drinking alcoholic beverages.”