Post Malone Says He's Against Fining People Who Refuse to Wear a Mask - Olisa.tv

Post Malone Says He's Against Fining People Who Refuse to Wear a Mask
Post Malone wants everyone to wear a face mask but he is against fining people who refuse to wear one. The rapper-singer shared his thought during a chat with Joe Rogan, in which they talked about how some cities in California, such as Beverly Hills, have instituted fines ranging up to hundreds...
