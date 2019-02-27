Arsenal have released their line-up that will tackle Bournemouth Wednesday night in the Premier League fixture at the Emirates stadium.
According to Mirror UK, Arsenal boss, Unai Emery released a list of 20 players. Emery’s men head to the game following …
read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2tHBEQW
Get More Nigeria Sports News
According to Mirror UK, Arsenal boss, Unai Emery released a list of 20 players. Emery’s men head to the game following …
read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2tHBEQW
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[76]