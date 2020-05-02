Children’s Day Special: Presidency releases cute photos of Buhari with kids
Away from Nigerian politics, the presidency has shared some adorable photos of President Buhari interacting with kids as Nigeria marks Children's Day 2020.
www.legit.ng
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|Politics Presidency: Buhari did NOT cancel Kyari’s memos — it’s fake news- The Cable
|Political News
|0
|Politics Presidency breaks silence on President Buhari probing late Abba Kyari’s office – Legit Nigeria News
|Political News
|0