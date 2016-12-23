Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari has lauded Lagos and Kebbi States for the successful partnership that gave rise to the local production of LAKE Rice (Lagos-Kebbi Rice). According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, the commitment of Governors Akinwunmi Ambode and Atiku Bagudu in bringing to fruition the Memorandum of Understanding signed in March 2016 on substantially meeting the country’s rice requirement. He also expressed delight at the relatively cheaper price of LAKE Rice especially at this period of recession. “It gladdens my heart to get reports of our citizens rushing to purchase this cheaper local rice to enable them and their families enjoy the Christmas and New Year celebrations,” the President said. Buhari described what the two states have done as “evidence of a new base being laid for the Nigerian economy, founded and propelled by agriculture, away from substantial dependence on oil and gas for national revenue.”