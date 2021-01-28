Video President Buhari signs law prescribing six months jail term for violators of COVID19 protocols | Nigeria News Links


J

jade

Jadesola Oshin
Curators
In Nigeria News today headlines include
  • President Buhari signs law prescribing six months jail term for violators of COVID19 protocols – Linda Ikeji’s Blog
  • Hushpuppi dumped by US lawyers - The Nation
  • Lagos govt imposes restriction of movement on trucks, trailers along Oshodi-Apapa Expressway - Vanguard Newspaper
  • New Chief of Army Staff, Attahiru officially resumes duty - Daily Post
  • El-Rufai receives deployed 300 female soldiers – Ladun Liadi’s Blog

Video Highlights to today's Nigeria News


Links to Top Nigeria News Today
www.nigerianbulletin.com

Metro - President Buhari signs law prescribing six months jail term for violators of COVID19 protocols – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2021/1/president-buhari-signs-law-prescribing-six-months-jail-term-for-violators-of-covid19-protocols.html
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

Metro - Hushpuppi dumped by US lawyers - The Nation

https://t.co/a8CfaJQtMV
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

Metro - Lagos govt imposes restriction of movement on trucks, trailers along Oshodi-Apapa Expressway - Vanguard Newspaper

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2021/01/breaking-lagos-govt-imposes-restriction-of-movement-on-trucks-trailers-along-oshodi-apapa-expressway/
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

Metro - New Chief of Army Staff, Attahiru officially resumes duty - Daily Post

https://dailypost.ng/2021/01/28/breaking-service-chiefs-new-chief-of-army-staff-attahiru-resumes-officially/
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

Metro - El-Rufai receives deployed 300 female soldiers – Ladun Liadi’s Blog

https://www.ladunliadinews.com/2021/01/photos-el-rufai-receives-300-female.html
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
 

Similar threads

C
Metro President Buhari signs law prescribing six months jail term for violators of COVID19 protocols – Linda Ikeji’s Blog
Replies
0
Views
305
Chinedu Iroka
C
J
Video CBN action EndSARS promoters must face the law says presidency | Nigeria News Links
Replies
0
Views
494
jade
J
J
Video Pigeons: Buhari Has No Time For Idle, Wailing Wailers – Femi Adesina| Nigeria News Links
Replies
0
Views
469
jade
J
J
Video Senate asks Nigerian government to fish out sponsors of Boko Haram -Nigeria News Links
Replies
0
Views
422
jade
J
J
Video Buhari: I want Nigeria to fight corruption to a standstill | Nigeria News Links
Replies
0
Views
486
jade
J

Sponsor Posts

ad

Top