The results of the series of tests conducted by medical specialists in United Kingdom have been released, a statement by his Media adie, Femi Adesina says so. According to Mr. Adesina, 'the results of the series of medical checkups President Buhari carried out in the cause of his medical vacation had shown that he needed longer period of rest. He said this necessitated his staying back in London, United Kingdom longer than initially planned. The Presidential aide did not disclose further the details of the test results, giving room for more rumour and speculations about the health status of President Muhammadu Buhari who left the country over a month for vacation and routine check ups. Recall that Sahara Reporters had reported over the weekend from sources at the Presidency that President Muhammadu Buhari’s doctors have advised him to shelve the idea of returning soon to the daily routine of running Nigeria on account of the gravity of his illness. President Buhari left Nigeria on January 19 on what was supposed to be a 10-day medical leave. This is the third time the President is postponing his return date even as several government officials and his close aides have continued to characterize him as “hale and hearty,” insisting that he was still on vacation and would soon return to Nigeria. Related: Buhari To Nigerians: I Need Longer Period Of Rest