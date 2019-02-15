Approximately 93.3 million Americans are considered to be obese, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates.
Now, President Donald Trump is among them. Dr. Sean P. Conley, the President’s physician, released the results of Trump’s annual physical on Thursday evening......
Read more via TIME – http://bit.ly/2V3VdyF
Get more World News
Now, President Donald Trump is among them. Dr. Sean P. Conley, the President’s physician, released the results of Trump’s annual physical on Thursday evening......
Read more via TIME – http://bit.ly/2V3VdyF
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[61]