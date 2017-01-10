President Yahaya Jammeh needs to find another way to remain in power beyond next week, as his court case against Adama Barrow’s election has run into a ditch. Gambia’s Supreme Court said today that it cannot rule for several months on Jammeh’s challenge against his electoral defeat on 1 December due to a lack of judges. “We can only hear this matter when we have a full bench of the Supreme Court,” Emmanuel Fagbenle, the court’s chief justice said on Tuesday. The Nigerian judge said the extra judges needed to hear the case were not available. The Gambia relies on foreign judges, notably from Nigeria, to staff its courts due to a lack of trained professionals in the tiny west African state. Jammeh’s political party lodged a legal case on his behalf last month aimed at annulling the December 1 election result and triggering new elections. Fagbenle added that he would prefer the country to resolve its political deadlock through the mediation underway by a group of West African leaders, who are attempting to persuade Jammeh to respect the constitution and step aside. By ECOWAS deadline, Jammeh has up till 19 January to quit office to allow the swearing in of Adama Barrow on 20 January, as the new leader. NAN