Prisoners disarmed guards and seized control of part of a detention center in Juba, the capital of the country South Sudan early on Sunday, the state security service said.

A National Security Service (NSS) statement said the stand-off started when one prisoner, Captain Keribino Wol, overpowered a guard at the prison’s entrance.....



