Barely one hour after a group tagged Coalition for Good Governance Initiative and Change marched along Shehu Shagari Way, Abuja, in support of President Muhammadu Buhari, another group has taken to the streets rooting for the present administration. The group, like the former, was seen being given adequate police protection. Their banners praised the anti-corruption fight of the Buhari government. They read: “Let’s kill corruption now or corruption will kill us,” “Nigerians endorse Buhari’s anti-corruption war,” and “Nigerians reject budget padding,” among others. Activities have been grounded at the three arms zone and some parts of the Central Business District (CBD. See photos: