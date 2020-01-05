Metro Prophet TB Joshua Warns VP Osinbajo As He Releases 2020 Prophecy – Tori News

#1
Renowned man of God, Prophet TB Joshua has released his 2020 prophecy issuing a warning to the Nigerian government.

Founder of The Synagogue, Church Of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet TB Joshua has released his 2020 prophecy....

tb.JPG

Read more via Tori News – https://ift.tt/2SQTOxv

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[100]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top