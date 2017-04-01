Paraguay’s congressional building on fire Friday night was set by anti government protesters, who vandlised offices and hallways with police vehicles damaged as well. The violence is as a result of the country's ruling party’s decision to create an alternative Senate with the purpose of passing a law that would allow President Horacio Cartes to seek re-election and a group of 25 senators started holding “parallel sessions” Tuesday with that intention. Fire fighters rushed to the scene while riot police showed up with water tanks. Police fired rubber bullets at some of the protesters. A Senate meeting that was to be held Saturday morning was cancelled. Protesters indicated they will stop the demonstrations once they get a commitment from Cartes that he will not seek a second five-year term, something prohibited under the country’s 1992 constitution.