French authorities are investigating potential match-fixing in Paris St-Germain’s 6-1 Champions League win over Red Star Belgrade this month.
A Red Star official allegedly placed a bet of almost 5m euros (£4.3m) for the Serbian club to lose by five goals, reported French newspaper L’Equipe....
