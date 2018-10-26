The Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of an online media platform, Daily Nigeria, Ja’afar Ja’afar, yesterday appeared before the Kano State House of Assembly panel investigating alleged bribery video footage showing Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje receiving kickbacks from contractors handling state projects. The …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2PmuZb9
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2PmuZb9
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]