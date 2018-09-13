Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, should have defected to the PDP when the whole exercise was fancifully tagged ‘gale of defections’, when it was still cool to defect and when everyone expected him to defect.
Instead, the 4th most …
Read more via pulse.ng – Nigeria’s entertainment & lifestyle platform online – https://ift.tt/2p3eX7t
Get More Nigeria Political News
Instead, the 4th most …
Read more via pulse.ng – Nigeria’s entertainment & lifestyle platform online – https://ift.tt/2p3eX7t
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]