Sports Qatar fight back from 0-2 to draw with Paraguay – P.M. News

#1
Qatar fought their way back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Paraguay in their first ever Copa America game on Sunday in Rio de Janeiro.

They nonetheless proved they would be no pushovers in the tournament by pulling off a thrilling revival at a near-empty …



read more via P.M. News – http://bit.ly/2Xk28s4

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[39]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top