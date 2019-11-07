World Queen Elizabeth II has given up wearing real fur and animal rights activists are thrilled – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

Queen Elizabeth’s representatives have announced that the monarch will no longer wear new outfits made with real fur.

The news was welcomed by animal rights groups. On Wednesday, Buckingham Palace announced that new outfits worn by Queen Elizabeth II would no longer use real fur....

